



LARIMER (KDKA) — Nearly a year after a mother of six was found dead beneath a bridge, her family is still begging for answers.

On March 13, 2019, 35-year-old Jessica Young’s body was found under the Larimer Avenue Bridge.

Police say the mother of six was last seen alive in September 2018 leaving a home in Lincoln-Lemington.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined Young died from blunt force trauma to the head and trunk, but the manner of death was undetermined.

Young’s family believes someone killed her.

“I just ask them to turn yourself in because they’ve got mothers, they’ve got a sister,” said Young’s great aunt Katie Bottoms. “I mean, how could you not hold up for what you did?”

Young’s family is working with The P.A.C.T. Initiative to keep her case in the public eye.

In the past month, a billboard went up on Washington Boulevard asking for information about Young’s death. There is also a $5,000 reward leading to information about Young’s death.

Bottoms said the billboard serves as a reminder to investigators and anyone who may know something.

“I feel like the concern ain’t as high as it should be for those who lost loved ones,” she said. “More attention needs to be paid to the family.”

Jessica’s family says her children are doing well, but they also want to know what happened to their mother.

“I just let them know there will be answers,” said Bottoms. “There will be answers and I’m not going to stop looking for them.”

Pittsburgh Police say they are still investigating.