PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It doesn’t seem like one Steelers is too happy with the proposed NFL CBA that is in the works.

Center Maurkice Pouncey vented his feelings on social media Wednesday morning about the new deal.

WARNING: The following video contains strong language. This video is not suitable for work.

“Maurkice Pouncey weighs in on the latest CBA proposal and negotiations #Steelers #NSFW”

Pouncey is one of many high-profile players that are not happy with the terms of the proposed 10-year collective bargaining agreement, which includes a 17-game regular season and expanded playoffs.

“They ain’t looking out for the players,” Pouncey said. “And if y’all want my vote, the Pouncey Twins vote no!

“Maurkice Pouncey is strongly against the CBA. He posted this (NSFW) a couple hours ago: “I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.”

Maurkice Pouncey is strongly against the CBA. He posted this (NSFW) a couple hours ago: “I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.” pic.twitter.com/hp4AqlG7Qu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 26, 2020

The NFL team owners have sent the proposal to the NFLPA, and the Board of Representatives has advance the CBA to the full player membership for a vote.