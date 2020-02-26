LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – When in LA, right?
As the Penguins find themselves in California for a three-game swing that will take them to Los Angeles, Anaheim, and San Jose this week, the trip started with a little bit of fun.
Evgeni Malkin, Brandon Tanev, Kris Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby took in a Los Angeles Lakers game and made their way to center court for a group picture.
The four players watched the Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans.
Home fans went home happy, with the Lakers defeating the Pelicans 118-109. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 40 points.
The best player in basketball must have known the best player in hockey was in the building.
The Penguins will take on the Los Angles Kings tonight at 10:30 p.m., the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 p.m., and then the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.