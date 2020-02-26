PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are finding it hard to pull yourself out of the winter doldrums, Pittsburgh Steeler Arthur Moats has some advice that may help.

Moats stopped by Pittsburgh Today Live to talk with Heather and David about how he puts himself in a good mood, and some tips you can utilize.

Moats begins each day by being grateful that he got to experience the next day. “The fact that I’m here, it’s a great day,” said Moats.

From there, Moats looks for little things in the day to add to the positivity and keep the momentum going, such as getting into work on time. At the end of the day, you can reflect on those tiny victories and say, “I won that day today.”

Moats offered ways you can help others if you see them struggling with the day. Moats believes offering compliments can go a long way. “Always try to find one thing that you can compliment about that person,” said Moats.

Another tip Moats has is smiling at one another. “It’s easy to do,” said Moats. Moats suggested that smiling and giving off positivity can be contagious, which in result can affect all those around you.

Moats offers more tips for positivity in his book “Theory of Life” published by the Leadership League of Pittsburgh.