WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police say two suspects will be charged as adults for robbing a grocery store in Wilkinsburg with large knives.
On Wednesday, officials say they were dispatched to Els Groceries on Penn Avenue for a robbery.
The police said the two suspects were detained a short distance from the store.
The stolen money, items and knives were recovered.
Police say both suspects are under 18 years old but are being charged as adults for robbery, criminal conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person.
They are not Wilkinsburg residents.
