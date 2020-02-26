HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Harmar Township.
Allegheny County Police say Harmar Township Police say 22-year-old Shane Howard came to their police station after 3 a.m. Wednesday and said that he had gotten into a fight with his father, 43-year-old David Howard.
During the fight, Shane allegedly told police he had shot and killed his father.
When Harmar Township Police went to the 700 block of Guys Run Road, Allegheny County Police say officers found a dead man lying on the floor of an RV.
Harmar Township Police asked Allegheny County Police for help in the investigation. Investigators say Shane shot and killed his father, then removed the weapons from the RV. Shane was then picked up by a friend, and police say he was convinced to turn himself in.
Shane is facing charges of homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
