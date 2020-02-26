PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a recipe perfect for the Lenten season!
Lemon Garlic Shrimp With Peas and Artichokes
For Spice Mixture:
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon Aleppo-style pepper
- 1 teaspoon sweet Spanish paprika
For Shrimp:
- 1 pound large shrimp or prawns, peeled, deveined, tail-on (if frozen, thaw properly before use)
- Salt and pepper
- Greek extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small onion, halved then sliced
- 6 to 8 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons quality honey
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1-1/2 cups frozen peas, thawed
- 1 15-oz can baby artichokes, drained
- Grated Parmesan cheese, to taste
- Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions:
In a small bowl, mix spices.
Place shrimp in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and about 2-1/2 teaspoons of the spice mixture (keep rest of spice mixture for later.) Set shrimp aside for now.
In a large cast iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil over medium heat until shimmering but not smoking. Add onions. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic. Cook 1 to 2 minutes more, stirring regularly, until fragrant and golden (do not brown garlic.)
Add white wine. Cook to reduce by half, then add lemon juice, honey and broth. Raise heat and bring the liquid to a boil.
Add peas and artichokes. Season with salt and pepper and the remainder of the spice mixture. Cook for 10 minutes or so until peas are cooked through.
Add shrimp and cook until just pink (this will be very quick, so watch for shrimp to turn color, toss as needed.)
Remove from heat. Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese to your liking and garnish with fresh parsley.
Serve hot with a side of orzo or rice.
Serves: 4
