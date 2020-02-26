SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – After receiving reports of a postal money order scam, South Park Township Police Department has warned residents to keep an eye out for the following scam.

According to police, victims were sent a document that instructed them deposit a check for $1,000 and use the funds to purchase gift cards and then call a number to report back the codes on cards.

A few days later, the check would bounce, making the people that deposited the check victims.

Police are warning residents that while the documents may look official, that it is a scam. They request anyone that believes they may be targeted in this scam give them a call at 412-833-1000.