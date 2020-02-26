Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The inbound Fort Pitt Tunnel is closed due to a truck crash.
PennDOT says drivers should expect heavy delays and look for other routes as the inbound Fort Pitt Tunnel is shut down.
#TrafficAlert ⚠️ The inbound (eastbound) I-376 Fort Pitt Tunnel is currently closed due to a truck crash. Motorists should expect heavy delays and look for alternative routes. The outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel remains open currently.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 26, 2020
Inspectors are headed to the scene to check out the damage.
There is no word on any injuries. The outbound tunnel is still open.
