ASH WEDNESDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Fort Pitt Tunnel, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The inbound Fort Pitt Tunnel is closed due to a truck crash.

PennDOT says drivers should expect heavy delays and look for other routes as the inbound Fort Pitt Tunnel is shut down.

Inspectors are headed to the scene to check out the damage.

There is no word on any injuries. The outbound tunnel is still open.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments