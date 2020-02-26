ASH WEDNESDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
By Ross Guidotti



WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she dropped her child off with a babysitter then apparently overdosed in her car while wearing a cookie monster costume.

Rachel Martin dropped her 9-year-old child with autism off with a babysitter on North Waters Street in West Newton. Police say that babysitter contacted them because she was concerned that Martin may have been under the influence of drugs.

The criminal complaint says when police arrived to the babysitter’s house, they found the child wearing no shoes or socks, with just a pair of pants and a t-shirt. It was only 43 degrees out, police say.

An officer allegedly found Martin slumped over the wheel of her car that was running, wearing a blue Cookie Monster costume. First responders were called and Martin was given Narcan, as police say she appeared to be overdosing on heroin. She was taken to the emergency room.

The responding officer then contacted Child and Youth Services, who gave the 9-year-old child to her biological grandmother.

Martin’s vehicle was also towed from the scene as police say it expired in November.

