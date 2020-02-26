



WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she dropped her child off with a babysitter then apparently overdosed in her car while wearing a cookie monster costume.

Rachel Martin dropped her 9-year-old child with autism off with a babysitter on North Waters Street in West Newton. Police say that babysitter contacted them because she was concerned that Martin may have been under the influence of drugs.

The criminal complaint says when police arrived to the babysitter’s house, they found the child wearing no shoes or socks, with just a pair of pants and a t-shirt. It was only 43 degrees out, police say.

West Newton Police say Rachel Love Martin was found passed out behind the wheel of her car dressed as a Sesame Street character. Investigators say Martin had just dropped her special needs child off at a baby sitter who called 911 concerned about Martin The story tonight on KD pic.twitter.com/8pvlSl9LzY — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 26, 2020

An officer allegedly found Martin slumped over the wheel of her car that was running, wearing a blue Cookie Monster costume. First responders were called and Martin was given Narcan, as police say she appeared to be overdosing on heroin. She was taken to the emergency room.

The responding officer then contacted Child and Youth Services, who gave the 9-year-old child to her biological grandmother.

Martin’s vehicle was also towed from the scene as police say it expired in November.