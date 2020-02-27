PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The iconic Terrible Towel is still a staple in Pittsburgh, but the mastermind behind the concept has been gone for over a decade.

February 27th, 2020 marks the 12 year anniversary of legendary broadcaster Myron Cope’s death.

“OTD 2008, Steeler Nation lost their voice of 35 years as Myron Cope, National Radio Hall of Famer passed. Cope and quarterback Terry Bradshaw both made their Steeler debuts on Sept 20, 1970. Standing only 5’4”, Myron towered over other announcers. YOI!”

Cope, who was a member of the Steelers radio broadcast team for 35 years, was an icon to the City of Pittsburgh. Not only did he broadcast Steelers games, he was also a radio host, and newspaper journalist in his storied career.

Known for his unique nasal voice as well as catch phrases and nicknames for players, Cope was a fan-favorite during his time. Cope was credited for nicknames including Jerome Bettis’ “The Bus” and Jack Lambert’s “Jack Splat.”

He created the Terrible Towel in 1975 as a way to excite fans for a playoff game against the Baltimore Colts. The idea of waving the towel at the game took off and has become one of the most iconic fan symbol of any American professional sports team.

Cope retired from the broadcast booth in 2005, receiving the Pete Rozelle Award for his excellence and contributions to television and radio during his time in Pittsburgh.

Even with Cope gone for the last 12 years, his legacy continues to impact generations of Steelers fans to this day and for years to come!