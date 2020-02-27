LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – Pittsburgh-native and member of the country music duo Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers is once again nominated for the Academy of Country Music Awards.
The duo took home three awards last year, winning Duo of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year.
This year, they’ll return to “Country Music’s Party of the Year” looking to repeat as Duo of the Year and Song of the Year winners.
Dan + Shay also find themselves nominated for Video of the Year for their song “10,000 Hours (featuring Justin Bieber)” and Music Event of the Year for the same song.
Smyers has had quite the year, along with winning three ACM Awards, they also won a GRAMMY Award for Country Music Duo of the Year.
The 55th Annual Awards will be on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
You can find a full list of nominees on the CBS website.
