PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An LA Fitness is reportedly moving into the old downtown Pittsburgh YMCA fitness facility.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, real estate sources say Millcraft Investments and LA Fitness have reached a deal to lease the space.
The building has been vacant after the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh filed for bankruptcy in 2018.
The new LA Fitness is expected to open sometime this year, the Post-Gazette reports. Millcraft officials declined to comment to the Post-Gazette and LA Fitness representatives couldn’t be reached.
While there are no LA Fitness locations downtown, there are several in the Pittsburgh area, with the closest one in Larimer and South Side.
