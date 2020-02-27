  • KDKA TVOn Air

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A rollover crash shut down McKnight Road in the North Hills late this morning.

The crash happened in the 4700 block of the busy highway around 11:30 a.m. near the Exxon station.

(Photo Credit: Ross Township Police Department/Facebook)

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

It remains unknown how long the road will be shut down.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

