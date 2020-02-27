Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A rollover crash shut down McKnight Road in the North Hills late this morning.
The crash happened in the 4700 block of the busy highway around 11:30 a.m. near the Exxon station.
Emergency crews were called to the scene.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
Ross: 4700 block McKnight Rd – vehicle roll over with unknown injury; units on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 27, 2020
It remains unknown how long the road will be shut down.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.