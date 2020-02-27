Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a water main break on Mount Washington.
The break occurred on Labelle Street and was reported just before 4:30 a.m.
There appears to be some sort of water line break in Mt. Washington. Police on the scene now. Large pooling of water at Virginia and Olympia Street. pic.twitter.com/gxQytr3UPb
— Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) February 27, 2020
PWSA crews were on Virginia Avenue on Wednesday performing some work.
KDKA is waiting to learn if any homes have been affected by the break.
