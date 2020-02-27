Filed Under:Labelle Street, Local TV, Mount Washington, Pittsburgh News, Water Main Break


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a water main break on Mount Washington.

The break occurred on Labelle Street and was reported just before 4:30 a.m.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

PWSA crews were on Virginia Avenue on Wednesday performing some work.

KDKA is waiting to learn if any homes have been affected by the break.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments