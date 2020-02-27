By Shelby Cassesse
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Ordnances were found at a home in Monroeville.

On Thursday night, the Allegheny County Bomb Squad, Monroeville Police and EMS were on the scene on the 100 block of Urick Court.

They spent hours going in and out of the house after some type of military weapon or ammunition was found inside.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested or what type of ordnances were found.

