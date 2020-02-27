MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Ordnances were found at a home in Monroeville.
On Thursday night, the Allegheny County Bomb Squad, Monroeville Police and EMS were on the scene on the 100 block of Urick Court.
#BREAKING: Allegheny County Police tell us their bomb unit assisted Monroeville PD with ordnances (military weapons or ammunition) found at this home on Urick Ct. in Monroeville. Join us on @KDKA tonight for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/zFwXNNVftU
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) February 28, 2020
They spent hours going in and out of the house after some type of military weapon or ammunition was found inside.
It is not known if anyone has been arrested or what type of ordnances were found.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
