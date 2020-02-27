



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates legend Steve Blass sent a heartwarming video to a woman who says her father — a Pirates fan of 70 years — is dying in the hospital.

Katy took to Twitter to tell the Pittsburgh Pirates that her father was a long-time loyal Bucco fan. She says he is in the hospital with a bleeding brain, kidney failure, an infection and wanted a message she could “read to him in his last days.”

Dear @Pirates Baseball Org. ,

My Father is dying in the hospital with a bleeding brain, kidney failure, a serious infection & an emergency amputation. He has been a Pirates fan for 70 loyal years from PA. Can you please send a message that I could read to him in his last days? — Ginger Snapped ❤ (@katy_fit) February 26, 2020

And the Pirates responded.

Steve Blass recorded a video, and the Pirates shared it on Twitter, saying, “Please know that your father and your family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

❤🙏⚾️❤ THANK YOU, THANK YOU,THANK YOU PITTSBURGH @Pirates and Mr. Steve Blass for the beautiful message for my father. I’m rushing to his bedside to show him now. This means the world to me and I know he will smile and cry tears of joy. He is your # 1 fan! I am so grateful❤ https://t.co/OyWBUdoF4m — Ginger Snapped ❤ (@katy_fit) February 27, 2020

Blass starts the video by saying he’s been a fan of the Pirates almost as long as Bill has.

“I want to let you know we care about you and we the Pittsburgh Pirates organization are doing everything in our thoughts,” he goes on to say.

“We’re thinking about you and your health. We know it’s difficult, I don’t know if we can do anything physically, but we send our thoughts, we send the thoughts of the entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization down to you, hoping that that can cheer you up and perhaps give you some comfort.”

“And we’re going to bust our tails in 2020 and win a whole lot more games to make it more enjoyable for you to keep up with your Buccos.”

“For 70 years, you never failed us. You’ve been in there rooting for us the whole time. It means a lot. Take care.”