PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Recipes For Hope charity event is celebrating 15 years of great food, drinks and prizes to benefit women with cancer.

KDKA’s Rick Dayton and Hair Peace Charity Founder Bonny Diver came to the Pittsburgh Today Live Kitchen to talk all about the Recipes For Hope charity event.

The Recipes For Hope event features 2 TV and radio celebrities from Pittsburgh to serve up great food and good times to support the Hair Peach Charity.

The local celebrities come in and either share their own recipes or pair up with restaurants who prepare the food.

Attendees get the chance to walk around and taste all the different dishes and meet the celebrities at each station as they compete for the “Perfect Plate” award.

Rick has a traditionally prepared his own homemade “Payday Bars” for the event, and he shared his recipe with PTL. Rick makes his candy bars with sugars, vanilla, peanut butter, Rice Chex cereal and unsalted peanuts.

This year will be the first time Recipes For Hope will be awarding a “Perfect Pour” award where 2 drink stations where Paul Alexander of Root Sports will compete with his grapefruit gimlet and Lori Geiger with her sangria rose.

The event was started 15 years ago as Bonny was going through breast cancer, and was encouraged by her doctors to use her voice on her radio show to organize these events.

Bonny then started Hair Peace Charities to help purchase wigs for women going through cancer treatment, as insurance doesn’t cover wigs.

The Recipes For Hope event is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Mayernik Center in the North Hills.