



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Robert Morris University is canceling all of its faculty-led study abroad programs out of an abundance of caution as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, RMU says that study abroad programs for the rest of the spring semester and those scheduled in May will be canceled.

This week, the CDC said they’re concerned that coronavirus could spread across the country.

In the wake of this warning, RMU says it has been monitoring the spread of the illness worldwide for weeks now and says they’ve reached the decision to cancel study abroad programs given the rising number of nations experiencing outbreaks.

The university will be in contact with students about refunds and getting credit through other courses and programs.

Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh says they’re monitoring coronavirus across the world and at this time, they don’t anticipate making changes to summer study abroad programs outside of China. Pitt notes that no final decisions have been made.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Pennsylvania. However, the state health department says it is prepared. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania outlined its plan concerning coronavirus, including how it’s continuing to monitor and test travels from China.

