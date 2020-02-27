SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to figure out who smashed several windows in South Park.

According to South Park Township Police, it began Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. when someone walking along Ridge Road tore out a mailbox.

The suspect then allegedly tried to use the mailbox to smash in the front glass door of a home on Ridge Road.

The glass wouldn’t break, police say, so he went to the side door — which was also made of glass — and shattered it. He then went down to another house along the road and threw a rock at that home’s front glass door.

According to police, the suspect continued on to Amy Drive where he picked up another rock and through it through the window of a parked car.

Surveillance footage captures the male suspect police say is responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt Banas at 412-833-1000.