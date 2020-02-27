



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh said the coronavirus has been used “to spew hateful rhetoric” at some of the international students at the school.

In an email to students, Kenyon Bonner — the vice provost and dean of students and the Asian Student Alliance — said community members have targeted international, Asian American students and “people who are perceived to have been in contact with the virus.”

“This type of treatment is wrong, insensitive, harmful, and contrary to the University’s values. Although this outbreak started in China, having Chinese ancestry – or any other ancestry – does not place a person at higher risk for this illness,” Bonner said in the email.

The email said to reach out to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion if you have been harassed or experience discrimination.

