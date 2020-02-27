  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kym Gable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vincentian Academy’s boys basketball coach said he wanted his team to go down in history.

And that is exactly what is happening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Closing Vincentian Academy won the WPIAL Class 1A title over Cornell at the Petersen Events Center on Thursday.

It is the last local game on the hardwood for the Royals.

“I was literally devastated by the news,” coach Tim Tyree said. “But being that coach, being that leader, you have to channel that and allow these kids to focus. We have an opportunity to go down in history.”

Earlier this week, the school announced it will be closing once the academic calendar ends.

The reason is a familiar one: financial issues and dwindling enrollment.

There are 63 students in the Class of 2020 and about 100 additional students must now find another school to attend.

Twenty-seven employees will lose their jobs, including 18 teachers.

On May 29, the last class will graduate from Vincentian Academy.

The basketball team now moves on to states.

