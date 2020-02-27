Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – No one was hurt in a school bus accident in West View.
A van and a school bus collided on an icy Oakmont Drive.
According to KDKA’s Lindsay Ward, the woman driving a black van slid on the icy road into the bus while she was on the way to her baby’s doctor appointment.
Neither she nor her child was hurt.
The woman driving the mini van said she slid into the bus. Very icy roads. She was on her way to take her baby to the doctor. Thank goodness no one was injured. Kids on the school bus are ok. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Q3WBEsrPRl
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 27, 2020
None of the students on the school bus were injured.
