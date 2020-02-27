SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By Lindsay Ward
Lindsay Ward


ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – No one was hurt in a school bus accident in West View.

A van and a school bus collided on an icy Oakmont Drive.

According to KDKA’s Lindsay Ward, the woman driving a black van slid on the icy road into the bus while she was on the way to her baby’s doctor appointment.

Neither she nor her child was hurt.

None of the students on the school bus were injured.

