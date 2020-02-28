MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened during a fight over a cigarette in McKees Rocks.
Allegheny County Police say the juvenile was charged and taken to the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday.
The shooting happened on the 100 block of Munson Avenue last Saturday afternoon. McKees Rocks Police arrived to the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand and upper body.
Allegheny County Police say investigators learned the victim was walking home from the store on a wooded path next to Munson Avenue when he was approached by three males who asked him for a cigarette.
A fight broke out after he refused, and one of the males allegedly pulled out a gun and fired. A 14-year-old was identified, arrested and charged, although police did not say what he was charged with.
Police say detectives are trying to identify and find the other two suspects.
