CHARLEROI (KDKA) – Charleroi School District Superintendent Ed Zelich addressed parents in a letter on Thursday regarding an Instagram page that promoted students fighting.

“Our administrative team and school resource police officers have been working intently since yesterday regarding an Instagram page that shows videos of students fighting both inside the school and off-campus,” the letter said. “While the page was just created yesterday, some of the incidents that were videotaped had occurred weeks or even months ago and those students had already been disciplined for their conduct.”

According to Zelich’s letter, the page was taken down and school administrators were able to determine who was responsible for creating the page and running it.

“While we cannot explain student discipline issues further than that, we can assure you that all appropriate steps to investigate and stop this matter were taken immediately,” the letter continued.

The district continued to encourage students, staff, and community to use the school’s anonymous Safe2Say Hotline.

“We continue to work with our staff to assist them in doing what they can to maintain a sense of calm and reason in our schools,” Zelich said. “We know that students will follow the examples set by adults.”