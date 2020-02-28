



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is a winter weather advisory posted for parts of the Laurels due to snow impacting roads. The advisory stretches into the mountains of West Virginia and Maryland.

Scattered snow showers are expected Friday with most of the day dry.

Lake effect snow showers will impact some early on Saturday morning. Winter isn’t over just yet, but data shows Saturday being the only day over the next two weeks where there ‘may’ be accumulating snow.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-low 30s today and tomorrow with highs jumping up to near 50 on Sunday.

Warmer still on Monday with rain chances through the day.

It looks to be the first of four straight days with solid rain chances.

