CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – A local woman’s video of her dancing with her son is going viral.

Samantha Duran lives in Cranberry. Her son Maddox has spina bifida. In her Facebook post, she says last April they were told Maddox had a cyst on his spine that could herniate his brain stem.

WATCH —

She decided to record a video of her dancing with him, just in case she never gets the chance to dance with him at his wedding.

“I will remember these 2 minutes for the rest of my life,” the post reads.

The song is from Maddox’ favorite movie, Coco.

“Time is precious. Time is not guaranteed. No matter what life holds in store, I will cherish these memories that we continue to make,” she goes on to say in the post.

The video has been viewed by tens of thousands of people and has over a thousand likes on Facebook.