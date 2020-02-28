



DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Duquesne University is canceling its study abroad programs in Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The university posted to Facebook on Friday night that they canceled a planned spring break trip that was scheduled to leave on Saturday for Rome.

The university is also bringing home the 59 students at its Rome campus

“At this time, there are no reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Duquesne University or in Pittsburgh,” the post said. “We continue to monitor updates and recommendations issued by the Allegheny County Health Department, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

On Thursday, Robert Morris University canceled all of its study abroad programs.

On Friday, Slippery Rock University canceled its study abroad programs scheduled for spring break.

Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh says they’re monitoring coronavirus across the world and at this time, they don’t anticipate making changes to summer study abroad programs outside of China. Pitt notes that no final decisions have been made.