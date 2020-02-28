



GENEVA (KDKA) — Former Penguin Eric Fehr shared a stunning photo of an empty ice rink due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fehr, who plays for the Genève-Servette Hockey Club, posted the photo to his Twitter page on Friday.

“This is a first for me. @officialGSHC closing out a big 4-1 win with no fans in attendance due to the #Coronavirus. #Switzerland #Geneva”

This is a first for me. @officialGSHC closing out a big 4-1 win with no fans in attendance due to the #Coronavirus. #Switzerland #Geneva pic.twitter.com/jbpE3luIf7 — Eric Fehr (@EricFehr) February 28, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Many sporting events across Europe and Asia have been played in front of empty stadiums.

The move is a precaution against the coronavirus.

Fehr played with the Penguins for two seasons.

He last played in the NHL in the 2018-19 season.