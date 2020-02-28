PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken into custody after she hit a parked car and fled the scene on Melwood Avenue on Wednesday.

According to police, Ashlee Howze ran into a parked car while driving with three kids in the car. When she hit the car, a witness saw her get out, assess the damage, and then drive away.

As she drove away, according to the witness, her car began to fill with smoke. Police were advised that Howze then drove in the direction of Centre Avenue and Morewood Avenue.

Police found Howze and the car at a residence on Centre Avenue. When they arrived, they saw the car she had been driving had sustained damage to the car and that the front bumper was dragging off of the vehicle. It was then discovered Howze had a failure to appear warrant in Allegheny County.

According to the criminal complaint, Howze did admit to being the driver of the car in the accident on Melwood Avenue. She told police that she did not stay at the scene because she panicked and wanted to find a safe place to pull over because the car was filling with smoke. Police asked why she would endanger herself and the three kids in the car and she stated she wanted to get the car home.

Medics cleared the three children who were not injured in the accident and were taken into the custody of a guardian.

Howze is now being housed at the Allegheny County Jail and facing three charges endangering the welfare of children, one charge of accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, one charge of immediate notice of accident to police, and one charge of driving without a license.