WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Is the Jack Rabbit your favorite ride at Kennywood?
For 100 years, the iconic “double-dip” on the wooden coaster has brought joy to park riders of all ages.
To celebrate the 100-year anniversary, Kennywood is holding a contest offering 100 season passes for the 100 best Jack Rabbit memories.
They’re asking for pictures or video from Kennywood fans and then judges will select the best 100 stories to be crowned winners of a season pass.
To see the full rules and enter the contest, head to Kennywood’s website!
