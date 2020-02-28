PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Black History Month comes to an end, there is no shortage of inspirational messages to the world.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi stopped into Pittsburgh Today Live to talk to David and Heather after she just talked to the University of Pittsburgh for Black History Month.

Tunzi shared her own story with the students, including her life and experiences, as well as what Black History Month means to her.

Tunzi aims to empower youth in believing in themselves and the influence they have on the world around them. ‘I think sometimes young people don’t know the power that they have, and sometimes they shy away from their power because they are the future of the world,” said Tunzi.

Tunzi suggested that adults could also benefit from listening to her messages because adults can look at influencers like Greta Thunberg, who talks of climate change, and learn from that as well.

One of Tunzi’s main messages to young women is to “take up space” and don’t be afraid to be a leader. “When you enter a room, enter a boardroom, when you enter anywhere, as a woman, as a young girl, remember that you belong there,” said Tunzi.

Since Tunzi became Miss Universe, she has traveled the world and used her elevated platform to spread her messages to everyone.

Tunzi also shared what being a black woman means to her. “It means absolutely everything because in the past we haven’t really been able to have all these opportunities,” said Tunzi. Tunzi shares that message with other black women of all ages, so they too can see themselves represented in the spaces they can take up in the future.

Tunzi is also a Harry Potter fan. When Tunzi visited the Cathedral of Learning on Pitt’s campus, she was blown away as she compared it to being in Hogwarts. “It looked like everything I’ve ever dreamt of as a child, wanting to go to Hogwarts,” said Tunzi.

You can follow Tunzi on social media to see all the places she will stop on her journey forward.