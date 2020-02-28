FISH FRY FRIDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – New details have emerged regarding the case of the missing 39-year-old Sabrina Salamon.

According to the Lawrence County Coroner, Salamon died of a drug overdose.

The New Castle News reports investigators found a mix of fentanyl and cocaine in her system.

Salamon had been missing since December when she was invovled in a crash.

Her body had been found inside a hot tub outside of a home on Long Avenue.

Police are still working to determine how her body ended up in the hot tub.

