NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – New details have emerged regarding the case of the missing 39-year-old Sabrina Salamon.
According to the Lawrence County Coroner, Salamon died of a drug overdose.
The New Castle News reports investigators found a mix of fentanyl and cocaine in her system.
Salamon had been missing since December when she was invovled in a crash.
Her body had been found inside a hot tub outside of a home on Long Avenue.
Police are still working to determine how her body ended up in the hot tub.
