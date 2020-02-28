FISH FRY FRIDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Coronavirus, Local TV, Munhall, Steel Valley School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local school district says two of their staff members have been outside the country to areas where coronavirus has been confirmed.

In a letter on Steel Valley School District’s website, the superintendent says two staff members have been to places where the “active transmission” of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

These employees have been told not to come to work until the incubation period has passed and they have been cleared by a doctor.

There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

The district did not say where the employees had traveled.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments