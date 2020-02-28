Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local school district says two of their staff members have been outside the country to areas where coronavirus has been confirmed.
In a letter on Steel Valley School District’s website, the superintendent says two staff members have been to places where the “active transmission” of COVID-19 has been confirmed.
These employees have been told not to come to work until the incubation period has passed and they have been cleared by a doctor.
There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
The district did not say where the employees had traveled.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
