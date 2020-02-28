DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A 17-year-old has been charged with criminal attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old teen in Duquesne.
On Friday, Allegheny County announced charged against Terril Leverett. He was apprehended at his residence on Friday.
Police say he is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempted homicide and firearm offenses for shooting the 19-year-old on Feb. 16.
Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of West Grant Avenue around 12:31 p.m.
When they arrived, they learned the victim had transported himself to a local hospital.
According to police, the victim approached two males on Grant Avenue and during a conversation, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the victim.
The victim survived.
