HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — An assistant wrestling coach with the Bellwood-Antis School District has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested 39-year old Ryan Blazier, of Altoona.

Blazier is being charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Police say that their investigation began in December of 2019 when Blair County Children and Youth Services informed them of an alleged sexual abuse of an 8-year old female.

Investigators learned that Blazier had assaulted the child from approximately from three years of age until she was approximately eight years old.

The investigation revealed that Blazier, who is employed by the Bellwood-Antis School District as an assistant wrestling coach, also had inappropriate sexual contact with two male wrestlers on school property.

Blazier is being held in the Blair County Prison.