DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Once again, City of Duquesne Police were called to the scene of a car stuck on train tracks.
According to the police, just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were called to Grant Avenue for a call of a car on the train tracks.
The driver told police he took the turn wide and got his car stuck on the tracks.
He showed no signs of impairment, making it nothing more than just an accident.
Train traffic was stopped as the car was towed off the tracks.
No injuries were reported.
