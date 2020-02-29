



MONACA (KDKA) – Owners of a Monaca food pantry say their building was ransacked and almost all of their electronics were destroyed this past week.

Employees at Faith Restoration food pantry walked into the building Friday morning to find computers and printers destroyed, products all over the floor and offices broken into.

“I was really, really sad that someone from the community would feel they would have to break in and destroy our equipment that we’ve worked so hard to get,” said the food pantry’s co-founder Carol Brailey.

Assistant director Quina Price says the damage to the building and the equipment inside was more extensive than the amount of food and gift cards stolen.

She believes the person or people who did this were not motivated by need.

“They could have stolen the laptops and sold them, and instead they just destroyed them,” she said. “That’s why I think they were very upset about something.”

According to Price, the community response has been overwhelming, with one company donating replacement laptops.

“We’ve had numerous calls from the community, people wanting to help out,” she said.

Multiple people have created GoFundMe pages to raise money for the food pantry.

Price says police are investigating.

As cleanup continues, the food pantry is still coming to terms with being the target of an attack.

Brailey says she and her husband started the food pantry as a way to help the community.

“It’s just frustrating now to have to clean up the messes and try to obtain new computers and printers to keep the pantry running,” she said.

They are working to get back on track quickly to serve the thousands of people they help in Beaver County.