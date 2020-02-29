



MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — An off-campus shooting in Morgantown outside of West Virginia University’s campus has left one person injured.

West Virginia University Police issued an alert shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning after gun shots were reported near the 900 block of College Avenue.

An ‘all-clear’ was issued approximately one hour later.

UPDATE: Morgantown Police confirms 1 person is injured following the off-campus shooting incident. MPD is the lead investigating agency. UPD Is assisting. If you have any info. regarding this incident, please call MPD at 304-284-7522. We will update as we learn more. — WVU Alert (@WVUalert) February 29, 2020

The Morgantown Police Department is investigating.

University Police are assisting in the investigation.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

This shooting comes less than one day after one student was killed in a separate shooting in Morgantown on Friday.