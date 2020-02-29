  • KDKA TVOn Air

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — An off-campus shooting in Morgantown outside of West Virginia University’s campus has left one person injured.

West Virginia University Police issued an alert shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning after gun shots were reported near the 900 block of College Avenue.

An ‘all-clear’ was issued approximately one hour later.

The Morgantown Police Department is investigating.

University Police are assisting in the investigation.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

This shooting comes less than one day after one student was killed in a separate shooting in Morgantown on Friday. 

 

