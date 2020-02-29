Comments
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 28 saves, Brendan Guhle scored the winning goal in the second period and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.
Danton Heinen and Ryan Getzlaf also scored for the Ducks, who have won two straight for the first time in over three weeks.
Anaheim was missing its top three defensemen.
Jason Zucker scored both of Pittsburgh’s goals.
The left wing has 19 goals, with five coming in nine games with Pittsburgh since he was acquired from Minnesota.
The Penguins have five straight regulation losses for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
