



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Google’s CEO announced on Wednesday that Google data centers and offices in 11 states are going to receive $10 billion in funds.

Pittsburgh has its own Google office in Bakery Square on 6425 Penn Avenue. The press release said that Pennsylvania would be one of the 11 states to be included in the company’s initiative, and the city’s own office will be impacted by the new investment.

“We’re also expanding our office in Pittsburgh,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

In the press release, Pichai said this expansion was part of the company’s move to aid local communities.

“These investments will create thousands of jobs—including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities,” Pichai said.