



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Polar Plunge had dozens in attendance Saturday, either as spectators or those taking a swim in order to benefit the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

The 2020 Pittsburgh Polar Plunge required that individuals donate at least $50 or more for Special Olympic athletes. As part of the tradition, participants took a plunge into cold waters even in the freezing temperatures. While the event was held at Heinz Field, people dove into small pools instead of the river.

Many police departments took part in the fundraising festivities. Pittsburgh Police, Millvale Police, Mt. Lebanon Police, Shaler Township Police and state troopers are just a few law enforcement departments who participated.

Those who were too “chicken” to get in the frigid waters could still pay the donation, enjoy the food and activities provided and watch as other braver souls took the plunge.