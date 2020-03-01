PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new puppet exhibit opened up this weekend at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

The exhibit allows children to create their own stories..

Carina Kooiman, the museum’s Art Studio Manager, says that the exhibit gives children the chance to create a story with a beginning, middle, and end.

She also says that that the exhibit continues Pittsburgh’s rich history in puppeteering.

The Pittsburgh area has seen Fred Rogers and Margo Lovelace utilize and excel with puppets.

You may not have heard of Lovelace, but she helped to revolutionize the way we view puppet shows.

“She really just believed that puppets were for people of all ages. All ages deserve puppet shows that were high quality and beautiful,” Kooiman said.

Her style and puppets can be seen all over the display.

“She really did bring puppeteering to a whole new level here in Pittsburgh,” Kooiman said.

The exhibit will allow for children to create several different kind of puppets.

The exhibit is expected to run through August.