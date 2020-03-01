PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 23 points, Marcus Weathers finished with a double-double and Duquesne held off George Mason for an 81-78 win.
Jordan Miller had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Patriots.
Miller made a layup with 24 seconds left to reduce the Patriots’ deficit to 74-70.
During the play, Duquesne’s Michael Hughes was whistled for a foul against Miller.
He went to the foul line and missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but Miller grabbed his own rebound and Josh Oduro scored on a layup to cut George Mason’s deficit to 74-72 with 18 seconds remaining.
Carry made 5 of 6 from the foul line to close it out.
