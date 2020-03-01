Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Lasagna
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Lasagna had a rough start in life and came to Animal Friends from an unfortunate hoarding situation. With the care of our wonderful foster team, he has blossomed into a fellow that greets visitors at the door. During his time with us, Lasagna has come a long way. Because of his past, he needs to go home with someone who will give him the time and space to adjust to his new surroundings. If you let Lasagna learn to trust you, he will thoroughly enjoy being pet. Lasagna would do best in a home where he can be the only animal. He is also always happy to accept treats. Does Lasagna sound like the missing piece to your home?
- To find out more about how to adopt Lasagna, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Norah, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Ice, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Norah & Ice
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Norah is a 3-year-old Doxie mix with a lot of love to give. She came to us from a city shelter that does few adoptions. She can be nervous and shy at first. But she is friendly, likes to walk with the volunteers and have her belly rubbed.
Norah needs a family with patience and time to spend with her. Check out her video to see what a great little dog she is!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Ice is 10-years-old.
She lived with her former family since she was 3-months-old. They had two dogs and another cat in her home and did well with them. Ice lived with adults and did well with their first child, who she liked. However, they recently welcomed a second child into the family and she was not able to adjust. The vet thought it was because she was older.
Ice is a quiet, independent feline who would do best in a calm environment with no babies.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
You must log in to post a comment.