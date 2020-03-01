



Lasagna

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Lasagna had a rough start in life and came to Animal Friends from an unfortunate hoarding situation. With the care of our wonderful foster team, he has blossomed into a fellow that greets visitors at the door. During his time with us, Lasagna has come a long way. Because of his past, he needs to go home with someone who will give him the time and space to adjust to his new surroundings. If you let Lasagna learn to trust you, he will thoroughly enjoy being pet. Lasagna would do best in a home where he can be the only animal. He is also always happy to accept treats. Does Lasagna sound like the missing piece to your home?