MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A man has been shot in the 2900 block of Jenny Lind Street.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

