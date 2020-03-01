  • KDKA TVOn Air

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS NEWS) – Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign for president, according to CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe.

The 38-year-old former mayor had won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses and was a second-place finisher in the New Hampshire primary.

For full coverage, head to CBS News.

