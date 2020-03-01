Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A child being born on Leap Day has about a 1-in-1500 chance of happening.
Twins being born on Leap Day, however, has about a 1-in-50,000 chance of occurring.
On Saturday, that 1 happened at Excela Health in Greensburg.
Twins Wyatt and Emery were welcomed by their parents on Saturday night.
“We were due on March 2,” said Brian Newcomer, the father. “But her water broke yesterday and we ended up getting a pleasant surprise. Well, two pleasant surprises.”
According to the family, being born on Leap Day means they’ll be celebrating Wyatt and Emery’s birthdays on February 28.
