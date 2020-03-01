  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Excela Health, Greensburg, Leap Day, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Twins


GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A child being born on Leap Day has about a 1-in-1500 chance of happening.

Twins being born on Leap Day, however, has about a 1-in-50,000 chance of occurring.

On Saturday, that 1 happened at Excela Health in Greensburg.

Twins Wyatt and Emery were welcomed by their parents on Saturday night.

Photo Credit: Excela Health

“We were due on March 2,” said Brian Newcomer, the father. “But her water broke yesterday and we ended up getting a pleasant surprise. Well, two pleasant surprises.”

According to the family, being born on Leap Day means they’ll be celebrating Wyatt and Emery’s birthdays on February 28.

Comments