



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery.

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department sent out a crime alert this morning about an off-campus attempted robbery that happened on Feb. 29.

The victim told police she had been walking on the 3600 block of Fifth Avenue around 9:04 p.m. when a man grabbed her shoulder, causing her bag and coat to fall off.

She than ran from Fifth Avenue to Oakland Avenue while the suspect chased after her on a bike. The suspect then turned on Forbes Avenue headed towards Bigelow Boulevard.

The victim was not injured, and the robbery attempt was not successful.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or African-American man, approximately 5’7’’ in height and of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, dark blue jeans, black tossel cap with a gold rim, light tan boots, and he was riding a bike (possibly black in color with a red blinking light).

Anyone with information should contact the university police 412-624-2121 and reference report #20-00757. Or, you can call Zone 4 Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #20-042088.