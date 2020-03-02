PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

In a state that former Vice President Joe Biden had to win, he not only won South Carolina, but he also blew away the rest of the field.

As the votes were still being counted, tom Steyer, who had put his money on South Carolina, lost the bet and dropped out of the race.

Then, less than 24 hours ago, the improbable candidacy of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came to an end, as did Senator Amy Klobuchar’s.

Tomorrow is Super Tuesday, a day that could propel one candidate to the nomination.

Joining KDKA’s Stacy Smith around the table is Keith Schmidt, who served as state director for former Republican Senator Rick Santorum.

On the other side of the table is Joe Mistick, who has served as deputy mayor and teaches law at Duquesne.

After Biden’s solid victory in South Carolina on Saturday, Sunday morning brought lines like, “He got a lifeline.”

Is it too little too late for Biden?

“No, it’s still going to be a close race,” Mistick said. “Democrats are just starting to realize that if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, they will have a hard time winning the White House.

“If Bernie is the guy, I think the Democrats are in trouble.”

“It matters if he can parlay it to tomorrow. He has to perform on Super Tuesday,” Schmidt said.

Tomorrow is Super Tuesday.

More than 1,300 delegates are at stake in 14 states.

The averages of polls for each state, as compiled by Real Clear Politics, shows Sanders leading in many states.

With Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropping out, what is the impact?

“It matters where those votes end up going,” Schmidt said. “There isn’t enough votes there. … The pressure is on Biden.”

Finally, one other state has a significant number of delegates, and that is the home state of Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts.

In the latest average of polls compiled by Real Clear Politics, she is losing her home state to Sanders.

Do the moderates need her to stay in the race?

“Bernie, if he wants that first-ballot nomination, he needs Elizabeth to drop out tomorrow,” Schmidt said.